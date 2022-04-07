 Skip to main content

Why Paysafe Stock Is Rising After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2022 4:24pm   Comments
Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced it appointed Bruce Lowthers to CEO and reaffirmed guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2022.

Lowthers, who will join the company by the beginning of May, will succeed Philip McHugh, who is stepping down as CEO and as a member of the company's board.

Paysafe reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance of $95 million to $100 million for the first quarter and $440 million to $460 million for full-year 2022.

The company is set to announce its first-quarter financial results on May 11.

PSFE 52-Week Range: $2.58 - $14.95

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 4.82% in after hours at $3.14 at press time.

Photo: mohamed_hassan from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bruce Lowthers Philip McHugh

