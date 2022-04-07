Japan Meteorological Agency Picks L3Harris To Lead Weather Satellite Study
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has secured a contract from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) for an advanced study to enhance the accuracy and timing of Japan's weather forecasting. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- L3Harris will lead the geostationary hyperspectral infrared (IR) sounder study for the JMA's future enterprise. L3Harris evaluates geostationary sounder instrument possibilities as part of a six-month design study that began last month.
- The research will also look at performance, refine the design, and develop ground processing algorithms for prompt use of IR sounder data after launch.
