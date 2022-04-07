 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Japan Meteorological Agency Picks L3Harris To Lead Weather Satellite Study
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
Japan Meteorological Agency Picks L3Harris To Lead Weather Satellite Study
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHXhas secured a contract from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) for an advanced study to enhance the accuracy and timing of Japan's weather forecasting. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • L3Harris will lead the geostationary hyperspectral infrared (IR) sounder study for the JMA's future enterprise. L3Harris evaluates geostationary sounder instrument possibilities as part of a six-month design study that began last month.
  • The research will also look at performance, refine the design, and develop ground processing algorithms for prompt use of IR sounder data after launch.
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $259.43 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LHX)

L3Harris Bags $117M Space Object-Tracking Modernization Contract
L3Harris Partners With Shield Capital To Aid Emerging Defense, Commercial Technologies
Analyzing L3harris Technologies Inc's Short Interest
Eve, Global Crossing Airlines Sign LOI For Up To 200 eVTOL Aircraft
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In L3Harris Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Wells Fargo Analyst Sees Additional Upside In These 2 Defense Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com