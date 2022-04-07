 Skip to main content

Electrovaya Secures $10.6M In Purchase Orders
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 11:48am   Comments
Electrovaya Secures $10.6M In Purchase Orders
  • Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) (OTC: EFLVF) has received further purchase orders valued at about $10.6 million.
  • The company received a blanket purchase order from its OEM sales partner valued at more than $9.4 million and other orders worth ~$1.2 million.
  • The blanket purchase order will be replaced by detailed purchase orders specifying the battery models and delivery sites, with deliveries expected by September 2022.
  • The major portion of the blanket purchase orders is anticipated for a Fortune 100 company to power Materials Handling Electric Vehicles in distribution centers in the U.S.
  • Price Action: EFL shares are trading higher by 10.2% at C$0.97 on TSX, and EFLVF shares are trading higher by 9.97% at $0.77 on the last check Thursday.

