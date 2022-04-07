 Skip to main content

Read Why HTG Molecular Shares Are Surging Today
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 8:07am   Comments
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) says it has improved the sample preparation protocol for its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay (miRNA WTA) to be harmonized with the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP).
  • The harmonized protocol enables customers to process a single sample with HTG's nearly 20,000 gene mRNA and 2,000+ miRNA transcriptome panels using a single sample lysate. 
  • Validated for use with several commonly used sample types, this approach allows customers to save time with better sample and workflow efficiency while generating more comprehensive expression data.
  • "We believe HTG now offers the only solution enabling extraction-free full transcriptomic profiling, both mRNA and miRNA, from a single tissue section," said Byron Lawson, HTG's Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. 
  • "Alternate GEP technologies typically require a minimum of 4-8 tissue sections, and often 12 or more sections for RNA extraction and separate library preparation methods for RNA size selection for mRNA and miRNA processing. Our technology offers customers a streamlined workflow, with more efficient turnaround times and simplified bioinformatics," Lawson added.
  • Price Action: HTGM shares are up 31.30% at $1.68 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

