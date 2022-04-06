L3Harris Bags $117M Space Object-Tracking Modernization Contract
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has secured $117 million for option-year three of a U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command contract to maintain and modernize infrastructure to track objects in space.
- The Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program has an estimated contract value of $1.2 billion over 10 years.
- L3Harris won the initial MOSSAIC contract in February 2020 to maintain and upgrade radar and optical sensors and command and control systems.
- L3Harris' space superiority capabilities and differentiated technology provide the foundation for space domain control, protecting assets, and preserving strategic advantages.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $259.03 on the last check Wednesday.
