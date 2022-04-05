Couche-Tard Agrees To Repurchase ~5.5M Class A Multiple Voting Shares From CDPQ
- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX: ATD) (OTC: ANCTF) has entered a private agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) for the repurchase for cancellation of ~5.48 million Class A multiple voting shares held by CDPQ for C$54.77 per Class A share, for a total consideration of ~C$300 million.
- The repurchase price represents a discount of 3% on the closing price of the Class A shares on TSX on April 4, 2022, and will be paid using Couche‑Tard's cash on hand.
- CDPQ will hold ~52.3 million Class A shares, representing ~5% of Couche-Tard's total shares outstanding, after completion.
- The company will make the share repurchase in connection with its normal course issuer bid commenced on April 26, 2021.
- Couche-Tard held cash and equivalents of $2.53 billion as of January 30, 2022.
- Price Action: ANCTF shares closed higher by 1.75% at $45.33 on Monday.
