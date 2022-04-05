Tilray Launches The First Cannabis Edible Available in Quebec: Solei Bites

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) is launching Solei Bites the Solei brand’s first foray into edibles and the first ready to eat THC edible available at the Société Québécoise du cannabis ("SQDC"), Quebec's sole legal retailer for cannabis products.

Blair MacNeil, president, Tilray Canada, said, "We’re proud to have collaborated with the SQDC in developing and commercializing a new edible product. Together, we remain committed to further developing a responsible and safe legal cannabis market while offering innovative new products that resonate with the consumer.”

Precisely formulated with 5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD, Solei Bites are tastefully designed with ingredients such as fruit and a seed blend with hemp hearts, sunflower seeds, antioxidant oil, and dates for sweetness with no sugar added. Each pack of Solei Bites includes two bites containing 4 grams of protein and 120 calories.

About Solei

Solei is a cannabis wellness brand inspired by the joy of discovery and embracing the brighter moments of life. Beloved by consumers for its carefully formulated products, Solei's occasion-based offerings are curated to complement the familiar moments of everyday wellness routines. Available in a wide range of formats including best-selling CBD oils, THC aromatic vapes, and blended topicals. Solei makes it easy for anyone to choose a cannabis product for any occasion.

Photo: Courtesy of Tilray