Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 3:57am   Comments
  • Data on international trade in goods and services for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $88.8 billion for total goods and services trade in February, compared with an $89.7 billion gap in the previous month.
  • Data on services PMI for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final services PMI is likely to hold at the 58.5 flash level for March.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM services PMI for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM services PMI is expected to increase to 58.5 in March from 56.5 in February.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 11:05 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 2:00 a.m. ET.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

