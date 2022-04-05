Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on international trade in goods and services for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $88.8 billion for total goods and services trade in February, compared with an $89.7 billion gap in the previous month.
- Data on services PMI for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final services PMI is likely to hold at the 58.5 flash level for March.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM services PMI for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM services PMI is expected to increase to 58.5 in March from 56.5 in February.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 11:05 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 2:00 a.m. ET.
