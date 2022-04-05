 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US, Europe Plan New Sanctions On Russia Over Reports Of War Crimes In Bucha

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2022 2:33am   Comments
Share:
US, Europe Plan New Sanctions On Russia Over Reports Of War Crimes In Bucha

The United States and Europe are working on new sanctions against Russia over reports of committing mass killings of civilians in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  

What Happened: This comes after haunting images of carnage emerged from Ukraine’s Bucha, a town near Kyiv. The Russian forces withdrew from the capital Kyiv last week as it turned to assault to south and east of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders.

What New Sanctions May Hold: Sources told CNBC that the new sanction package from the European Union against Russia might restrict it from leasing airplanes and the import and export of products like jet fuel, steel products, and luxury goods, among others. 

Speaking to reporters, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and said he wants more sanctions after reports of atrocities. The United States will also ask the U.N. General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

“We will continue to give Ukraine the weapons they need to keep fighting,” Biden said.

“We are collecting detailed information about it (Bucha atrocities) to see whether it can actually be prosecuted for war crimes,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president is expected to address the United Nations Security Council for the first time today.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Markets Rise As Investors Await This Week's Fed Minutes
Why Ukraine's Infrastructure, Resources Are Pivotal To The Global Economy
Is The S&P 500 Setting Up For The Next Bull Run?
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Monday, April 4
LME Under Scrutiny By FCA And Bank Of England Over Recent Nickel Turmoil
ExxonMobil Ditches Russia Following Western Sanctions: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Russia-Ukraine War sanctions War CrimesNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com