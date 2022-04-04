 Skip to main content

Vicinity Motor Inks Distribution Agreement With Central States Bus Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 10:49am   Comments
  • Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEVhas signed a distribution agreement with Central States Bus Sales Inc, a school and commercial bus dealer in the U.S.
  • Under the new agreement, Central States will distribute Vicinity vehicles throughout the entire central region.
  • The distribution agreement covers seven states extending from Kentucky to Nebraska.
  • The company has also received an initial commitment for 18 demo and stock buses.
  • Price Action: VEV shares are lower by 4.28% at $2.24 on Monday's last check.

