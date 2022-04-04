Vicinity Motor Inks Distribution Agreement With Central States Bus Sales
- Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has signed a distribution agreement with Central States Bus Sales Inc, a school and commercial bus dealer in the U.S.
- Under the new agreement, Central States will distribute Vicinity vehicles throughout the entire central region.
- The distribution agreement covers seven states extending from Kentucky to Nebraska.
- The company has also received an initial commitment for 18 demo and stock buses.
- Price Action: VEV shares are lower by 4.28% at $2.24 on Monday's last check.
