Apple's Next Hit? Here's How The Next Product Could Look

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is notoriously secretive about its products, but being the largest company in the world makes it particularly hard to be airtight about future product features. This recently resulted in the circulation of enough leaks to result in renderings of the company's next computer.

What Happened: Technology YouTuber Daniel Rotar — known as ZONEofTECH — gathered all of the leaks concerning the next MacBook Air and visually represented them in a realistic rendering that he featured in a recent video.

MacBook Air Rendering | Source: ZONEofTECH

Rotar highlighted that March's Apple event did not feature a new MacBook Air, leaving many wondering about how this product will actually look and what its features will be. Jon Prosser — a serial leaker who has previously successfully anticipated multiple Apple product designs — provided some information about the product and shared renderings based on images that he purportedly saw himself.

What May Be On the Drawing Board: Multiple leakers claim that the next MacBook Air is expected to come in multiple colors, mirroring the colorful iMac lineup. The background color found in between keys and the display chin is expected to be a lighter version of the main color, resembling the back and front color scheme of iMac devices. The expected colors are purple, blue, red, orange, yellow, green and white.

Furthermore, to unify the design of its portable computers, Apple is expected to put an end to Air's wedge-shaped design and instead adopt a MacBook Pro-like flat design and a body with rounded corners.

MacBook Air's 13.3-inch display could feature a notch with an upgraded 1080p camera, allowing for smaller bezels resembling that of the MacBook Pro. The trackpad is also expected to be reduced in size since the new keyboard with full-size function keys is taller than the previous version and the size of the laptop is usually determined by the size of its screen.

The MagSafe magnetic charging port also is expected to return to the device alongside its USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The next MacBook Air may also not be an Air at all, replacing the discontinued 12-inch MacBook and ending up being called just MacBook.

The new MacBook Air is expected to be mass-produced in the late first quarter or third quarter of 2022 according to the famous serial Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo. This, according to Rotar, translates to a release or announcement during June's WWDC, which would also introduce new Apple silicon.

Photos: ZONEofTech