Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Data on factory orders for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders dropping 0.6% in February.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for March will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.
