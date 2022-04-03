Elon Musk Says 'Berlin Rocks,' Days After Tesla's First European Gigafactory Goes Online
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday praised Germany’s capital Berlin, which is also the electric vehicle maker’s first gigafactory site in Europe.
What Happened: ‘Berlin Rocks,’ the billionaire entrepreneur wrote on Twitter without revealing more details.
Musk on March 22 cut the ribbon at the newly finished Giga Berlin, Tesla's first manufacturing plant in Europe outside the U.S. and China.
Musk had then handed over 30 newly built Model Y sedans to customers.
Why It Matters: Tesla’s GigaBerlin manufacturing site is key to its plans to significantly ramp up production and sell an estimated 1.5 million units this year. The move is expected to help Tesla establish a stronger foothold in Europe and lower reliance on the Giga Shanghai plant.
Austin, Texas-based Tesla said on Sunday it produced more than 305,000 vehicles in the first quarter despite the ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns and delivered 310,000 vehicles.
Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.6% higher at $1,04.6 a share on Friday.
