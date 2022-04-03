 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says 'Berlin Rocks,' Days After Tesla's First European Gigafactory Goes Online
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2022 11:01pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday praised Germany’s capital Berlin, which is also the electric vehicle maker’s first gigafactory site in Europe.

What Happened: ‘Berlin Rocks,’ the billionaire entrepreneur wrote on Twitter without revealing more details.

Musk on March 22 cut the ribbon at the newly finished Giga Berlin, Tesla's first manufacturing plant in Europe outside the U.S. and China.

Musk had then handed over 30 newly built Model Y sedans to customers.

