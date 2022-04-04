 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Li-Metal Announces Trading On The OTC And DTC Eligibility

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 6:46am   Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Li-Metal Announces Trading On The OTC And DTC Eligibility

Toronto-based Li-Metal Corp (OTC: LIMFF), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies, has announced that the company has been approved to trade in the United States on the OTC Pink Market, a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The company trades on the OTC Pink under the symbol “LIMFF.”

“Li-Metal’s growing presence in the United States, through the commissioning of our U.S. anode production facility, makes our OTC listing and DTC eligibility a natural and important step in our capital markets strategy,” said Maciej Jastrzebski, CEO and co-founder of Li-Metal. “We are thrilled to be part of trading and settlement platforms that makes it easier for U.S. investors to access and invest in Li-Metal, giving them exposure to the emerging battery materials sector.”

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Having DTC eligibility enables Li-Metal’s common shares to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes, allowing for a more streamlined trading process in the U.S.

The cmpany’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “LIM” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker “5Z0.”

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr

Posted-In: Li-Metal Corp Maciej Jastrzebski

