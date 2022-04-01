Facebook's Algorithmic Bug Subjected Content To Integrity Risks
- A group of Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) engineers identified a "massive ranking failure" that exposed up to half of all News Feed views to "integrity risks" over the past six months, the Verge reports.
- In October, the engineers first noticed the issue when a sudden surge of misinformation began flowing through the News Feed.
- The News Feed distributed the posts instead of suppressing posts flagged by fact-checkers, spiking views by up to 30% globally.
- Facebook's systems failed to demote nudity, violence, and even Russian state media despite pledging to stop recommending in response to the Ukraine crisis.
- Reports recently quoted Meta losing out on user time to competition while its data center plans faced resistance in the Netherlands.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.67% at $223.84 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.