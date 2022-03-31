Knightscope Releases Spring 2022 Robot Roadshow Schedule

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has announced its spring 2022 Robot Roadshow schedule.

Designed to be an engaging experiential event that allows Knightscope to connect with potential clients and showcase its proprietary crime-fighting robots, the Robot Roadshow will begin on April 12, 2022, and will tour 10 states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, with 35 scheduled stops.

The roadshow will also be in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week. Creative marketing events such as the Robot Roadshow allow KSCP, a public safety innovator, to educate existing and potential clients and others about its Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”).

Each roadshow landing is attended virtually by a Knightscope expert, and visitors can interact directly with ASRs as well as view the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”) user interface in action. Knightscope is planning to continue the Robot Roadshow throughout the year, hitting as many major cities as possible.

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/VSjuX

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knight are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/Knight

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.