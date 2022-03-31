Tesla Said To Be Opening Up Supercharging Network To All EV Owners In UK Soon

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) supercharging network will be available for other electric drivers in the United Kingdom within weeks and months, automotive news website electrifying.com reported on Wednesday, citing Transport Minister Trudy Harrison.

What Happened: Elon Musk-led Tesla has been gradually opening up its supercharger network globally to all electric vehicles since November last year.

Harrison said Tesla recognizes it is part of the solution, adding that the move could be a disadvantage for Tesla drivers seeking the “exclusivity and relative ease” of being able to charge quickly on the go.

The U.K. plans to install up to 300,000 public charge points by 2030 and 6,000 high-powered charge points across England’s motorways by 2035.

The U.K. currently has 800 superchargers, while Europe has more than 6,000.

Why It Matters: Tesla last month said it has expanded access to its supercharger network to all EVs in the Netherlands in addition to France and Norway, while a pilot is being run in Germany and Belgium as well.

Tesla has been scaling up its supercharging network amid rising competition. The EV maker has over 30,000 superchargers globally, of which over 8,000 are in China alone.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.5% lower at $1,093.9 a share on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla