Knightscope Continues Market Expansion With Silicon Valley Deployment

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has deployed another of its proprietary K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs") in California. The white and red K5 ASR is patrolling a Silicon Valley commercial real estate ("CRE") twin-tower office complex. The company noted that today's CRE tenants are looking for the latest security when they sign a lease package. Commercial property managers need security strategies designed to provide protection against the unique nature of today's threats while still providing convenience and flexibility; Knightscope shines in offering solutions to these demands. The company's smarter security strategy is efficient, fast and improves the overall security posture with less investment.

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com.

