Why Mullen Automotive Stock Is Surging

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) shares are surging Wednesday after the company's CEO David Michery teased a new customer in an interview with Benzinga.

"A fairly large company will be buying the company's van vehicles in the close future," Michery said Wednesday during "Benzinga's Listmaker Event."

The Mullen Automotive CEO also confirmed that the company doesn't expect to encounter any delays in the short term.

Mullen Automotive is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicles and energy solutions.

MULN 52-Week Range: $0.52 - $15.90

The stock was up 24% at $2.93 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Mullen.