IAA Expands Branches In Illinois, Iowa
- IAA, Inc (NYSE: IAA) is expanding its branches in Iowa and Illinois to meet increased demand in the growing Midwestern market.
- The company doubled its capacity at the IAA Des Moines (IA) branch and increased by ~30% at IAA St. Louis (IL).
- "The branch expansions in Illinois and Iowa will help to meet growing demand from buyers and sellers in the Midwest. Our customers will benefit significantly from increased capacity and ongoing investment in our facilities in these key metropolitan areas," commented Tim O'Day, President of U.S. Operations.
- Price Action: IAA shares are trading lower by 1.03% at $39.04 on the last check Wednesday.
