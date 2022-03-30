 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IAA Expands Branches In Illinois, Iowa
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 1:38pm   Comments
Share:
IAA Expands Branches In Illinois, Iowa
  • IAA, Inc (NYSE: IAA) is expanding its branches in Iowa and Illinois to meet increased demand in the growing Midwestern market.
  • The company doubled its capacity at the IAA Des Moines (IA) branch and increased by ~30% at IAA St. Louis (IL).
  • "The branch expansions in Illinois and Iowa will help to meet growing demand from buyers and sellers in the Midwest. Our customers will benefit significantly from increased capacity and ongoing investment in our facilities in these key metropolitan areas," commented Tim O'Day, President of U.S. Operations.
  • Price Action: IAA shares are trading lower by 1.03% at $39.04 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IAA)

IAA Partners With Boacon Autos For New Auction Center In Ghana
IAA's Debt Overview
Insider Weekends: Déjà Vu
Insiders Buying Incyte And 2 More Stocks
Read How Analysts Reacted To IAA's Q4 Results
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com