Virtu Financial Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) traded today at a new 12-month high of $38.38. Approximately 420,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Virtu Financial Inc. is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The company’s operating segment includes Market Making; Execution Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Market Making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland; Singapore; Canada; Australia and Other Countries.

In the past 12 months, Virtu Financial Inc. share prices are bracketed by a low of $23.19 and a high of $38.38 and are now at $38.34, 65% above that low price.

Virtu Financial Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($38.34) 3.9% above its average consensus price target of $36.86.

