Albertsons Allows Customers To Use Supplemental Benefits To Buy Products
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 11:47am   Comments
  • Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACIcustomers can use supplemental benefits to purchase over-the-counter medications and fresh produce in the company's stores.
  • The program provides access to customers using pre-paid cards funded by Medicare Advantage plans, employer incentives, healthcare providers, or local governments.
  • The company has partnered with technology payments platforms such as Solutran's S3 and accepts Fresh Bucks, a government supplemental program supported by S3.
  • "We are committed to offering solutions that deliver access to healthy produce and meals, reduce food insecurity and provide solutions for chronic condition management," said Omer Gajial, EVP of Pharmacy and Health at Albertsons Cos.
  • Price Action: ACI shares are trading lower by 1.42% at $32.99 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

