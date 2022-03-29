Willis Lease Inks Agreements With TAG Airlines For Four ATR 72-500 Aircraft
- Willis Lease Finance Corp (NASDAQ: WLFC) entered into lease agreements with Transportes Aéreos Guatemaltecos (TAG Airlines) for four ATR 72-500 aircraft. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The five-year deal sees the aircraft overhauled and refurbished, fitted with new Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M engines.
- In addition to the aircraft leases, TAG will be included in Willis Lease's ConstantThrust program.
- Under the agreement, program maintenance and care for the engines are overseen by Willis Lease, including providing spare engines when it is needed.
- The company expects the aircraft deliveries to begin in the first half of 2022.
- Price Action: WLFC shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $32.68 on the last check Tuesday.
