Willis Lease Inks Agreements With TAG Airlines For Four ATR 72-500 Aircraft
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 2:43pm   Comments
  • Willis Lease Finance Corp (NASDAQ: WLFCentered into lease agreements with Transportes Aéreos Guatemaltecos (TAG Airlines) for four ATR 72-500 aircraft. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The five-year deal sees the aircraft overhauled and refurbished, fitted with new Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M engines.
  • In addition to the aircraft leases, TAG will be included in Willis Lease's ConstantThrust program.
  • Under the agreement, program maintenance and care for the engines are overseen by Willis Lease, including providing spare engines when it is needed.
  • The company expects the aircraft deliveries to begin in the first half of 2022.
  • Price Action: WLFC shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $32.68 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

