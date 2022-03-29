Why Vertical Aerospace Shares Are Jumping Today
- Turkey's leading aviation conglomerate and owner of Freebird Airlines, Gözen Holding, committed to purchase or lease up to 50 VX4 eVTOL aircraft from international aircraft leasing company, Avolon.
- Gözen also had the option to purchase or lease up to 50 additional aircraft.
- In June 2021, Avolon ordered 500 VX4 eVTOL aircraft from Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL), valued at $2 billion, Bloomberg notes.
- Avolon placed 250 VX4 aircraft with GOL and Grupo Comporte in Brazil, up to 100 aircraft with Japan Airlines in Japan, a minimum of 100 aircraft with AirAsia, and up to 100 aircraft with Gözen Holding since the eVTOL aircraft order.
- Avolon completed placing its entire 500 VX4 eVTOL aircraft order book, which was oversubscribed by 50 options.
- Avolon also collaborated with Gözen to commercialize zero-emissions eVTOL travel and develop an industry-leading urban air mobility (UAM) platform in Turkey.
- Avolon CEO Dómhnal Slattery acknowledged that the partnership would create a pioneer in UAM in Turkey, bringing sustainable air travel to the region.
- Price Action: EVTL shares traded higher by 18.9% at $8.24 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
