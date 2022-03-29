 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vertical Aerospace Shares Are Jumping Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Why Vertical Aerospace Shares Are Jumping Today
  • Turkey's leading aviation conglomerate and owner of Freebird Airlines, Gözen Holding, committed to purchase or lease up to 50 VX4 eVTOL aircraft from international aircraft leasing company, Avolon.
  • Gözen also had the option to purchase or lease up to 50 additional aircraft.
  • In June 2021, Avolon ordered 500 VX4 eVTOL aircraft from Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL), valued at $2 billion, Bloomberg notes.
  • Avolon placed 250 VX4 aircraft with GOL and Grupo Comporte in Brazil, up to 100 aircraft with Japan Airlines in Japan, a minimum of 100 aircraft with AirAsia, and up to 100 aircraft with Gözen Holding since the eVTOL aircraft order.
  • Avolon completed placing its entire 500 VX4 eVTOL aircraft order book, which was oversubscribed by 50 options.
  • Avolon also collaborated with Gözen to commercialize zero-emissions eVTOL travel and develop an industry-leading urban air mobility (UAM) platform in Turkey. 
  • Avolon CEO Dómhnal Slattery acknowledged that the partnership would create a pioneer in UAM in Turkey, bringing sustainable air travel to the region.
  • Price Action: EVTL shares traded higher by 18.9% at $8.24 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVTL)

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
AirAsia Orders Vertical Aerospace's VX4 eVTOL Aircraft From Avolon
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Small Cap Top Stories Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com