 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why Volta Shares Are Plunging Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
Read Why Volta Shares Are Plunging Today
  • Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA) said that Founder Scott Mercer has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
  • Mercer will serve the transitional period and will be an advisor to the Board through March 31, 2023, and assist the Board in a search for a new CEO.
  • He has also resigned from the Board, effective immediately.
  • The Board has appointed independent directors Vince Cubbage and Kathy Savitt as the Board's Co-Chairs.
  • The company plans to keep the CEO, and Board Chair roles separate going forward.
  • In addition, Co-Founder and President Chris Wendel has also resigned from the company and the Board, effective immediately.
  • Price Action: VLTA shares are trading lower by 18.2% at $3.38 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VLTA)

Why Volta Shares Are Falling Today
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2022
Volta Partners With Tanger Outlets To Provide EV Charging To Shoppers
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com