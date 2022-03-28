Delta Apparel Unveils New Digital Production Process
- Delta Apparel Inc (NYSE: DLA) has partnered with the digital sports platform Fanatics to expand its digital print business.
- The company has installed the newly developed digital print technology designed to meet the market demands of its Digital First offering by its DTG2Go business unit.
- The digital production process will allow custom orders to be produced, packaged, and shipped to the end consumer within twenty-four hours of receiving the order.
- DTG2Go has installed the new technology in four existing digital print facilities.
- Price Action: DLA shares are trading higher by 2.20% at $28.82 on Monday's last check.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.