 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delta Apparel Unveils New Digital Production Process
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Delta Apparel Unveils New Digital Production Process
  • Delta Apparel Inc (NYSE: DLA) has partnered with the digital sports platform Fanatics to expand its digital print business.
  • The company has installed the newly developed digital print technology designed to meet the market demands of its Digital First offering by its DTG2Go business unit.
  • The digital production process will allow custom orders to be produced, packaged, and shipped to the end consumer within twenty-four hours of receiving the order.
  • DTG2Go has installed the new technology in four existing digital print facilities.
  • Price Action: DLA shares are trading higher by 2.20% at $28.82 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLA)

Looking Into Delta Apparel's Return On Capital Employed
Delta Apparel: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com