Nemaura To Participate At Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has announced that it will be attending and participating at this month’s Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. NMRD CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will be providing an overview of the company that will be available to view beginning on March 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET. In addition to his presentation, Chowdhury will be available to meet one-on-one with those attending the event. The three-day conference is scheduled for March 28–30, 2022.

About Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE mark-approved class IIb medical device, is a noninvasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”) that provides actionable insights derived from real-time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a premarket approval application (“PMA”) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). proBEAT combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the United States as a general wellness product as part of NMRD’s BEAT diabetes program. Additionally, Nemaura has launched Miboko, a new metabolic health and well-being program using a noninvasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura sits at the intersection of the global type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50-plus billion prediabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023. For more information about the company, visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

