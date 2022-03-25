Volkswagen Forced To Defer EV launch Due To Ukraine War Bottleneck: Reuters
- Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) looked to postpone the launch of its ID.5 electric car by a month, Reuters reports.
- Volkswagen's Zwickau plant produced the ID.5. Supply bottlenecks caused by the Ukraine war led to a production halt and were due to resume next week.
- Volkswagen now aimed to release it in the first week of May due to wire harness supply disruption in Ukraine.
- Volkswagen failed to produce enough exhibition and demonstration vehicles for all its sales partners.
- Now, Volkswagen is looking to redistribute the exhibition vehicles partially.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.