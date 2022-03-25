 Skip to main content

Volkswagen Forced To Defer EV launch Due To Ukraine War Bottleneck: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 7:48am   Comments
  • Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) looked to postpone the launch of its ID.5 electric car by a month, Reuters reports.
  • Volkswagen's Zwickau plant produced the ID.5. Supply bottlenecks caused by the Ukraine war led to a production halt and were due to resume next week.
  • Volkswagen now aimed to release it in the first week of May due to wire harness supply disruption in Ukraine.
  • Volkswagen failed to produce enough exhibition and demonstration vehicles for all its sales partners.
  • Now, Volkswagen is looking to redistribute the exhibition vehicles partially.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

