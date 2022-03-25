US DOJ Accused 4 Russian Nationals For Targeting Global Energy Sector
- The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted four Russian government workers connected with hacking campaigns between 2012 and 2018 that targeted the global energy sector, the Financial Times reports.
- The DOJ alleged the four Russian nationals of “attempting, supporting and conducting” cyberattacks targeting companies in the energy sector across over 135 countries, including some from which Moscow had sought economic, military, and security assistance.
- One accused is a computer programmer working for a Russian defense ministry of conspiring to hack the systems of a refinery abroad, leading twice to an emergency shutdown.
- The DOJ accused three officers at Russia’s Federal Security Service of allegedly targeting oil and gas companies, nuclear power plants, and utility and power transmission businesses by installing malware.
- The DoJ and FBI officials provided examples of activities that could happen again as Russia pushed to undermine western countries’ support of Ukraine.
- Washington recently warned companies to be on high alert for potential cyber-attacks amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
