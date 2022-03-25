 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US DOJ Accused 4 Russian Nationals For Targeting Global Energy Sector
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Share:
US DOJ Accused 4 Russian Nationals For Targeting Global Energy Sector
  • The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted four Russian government workers connected with hacking campaigns between 2012 and 2018 that targeted the global energy sector, the Financial Times reports.
  • The DOJ alleged the four Russian nationals of “attempting, supporting and conducting” cyberattacks targeting companies in the energy sector across over 135 countries, including some from which Moscow had sought economic, military, and security assistance. 
  • One accused is a computer programmer working for a Russian defense ministry of conspiring to hack the systems of a refinery abroad, leading twice to an emergency shutdown. 
  • The DOJ accused three officers at Russia’s Federal Security Service of allegedly targeting oil and gas companies, nuclear power plants, and utility and power transmission businesses by installing malware. 
  • The DoJ and FBI officials provided examples of activities that could happen again as Russia pushed to undermine western countries’ support of Ukraine. 
  • Washington recently warned companies to be on high alert for potential cyber-attacks amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RSX + SPY)

Which Stocks Should You Buy Or Sell If The Yield Curve Inverts?
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, March 25
US, EU Ink Deal As Europe Explores Options To Cut Russian Gas: Reuters
President Biden Says US Will Respond If Russia Uses Chemical Weapons In Ukraine: WSJ
Nvidia, Intel Lead The Nasdaq Higher
NATO Estimates Russian Death Toll In Ukraine At Least 7,000
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com