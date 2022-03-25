 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 3:04am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment dipped in the preliminary reading for March to 59.7, a level that's projected to hold in the final reading for the month.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After three consecutive declines, analysts expect pending home sales rebounding 0.9% in February.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Executives Buy Over $2.2M Of 3 Penny Stocks

Check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com