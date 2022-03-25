Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment dipped in the preliminary reading for March to 59.7, a level that's projected to hold in the final reading for the month.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After three consecutive declines, analysts expect pending home sales rebounding 0.9% in February.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Executives Buy Over $2.2M Of 3 Penny Stocks
Check out our premarket coverage here .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets