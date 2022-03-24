Fresh Vine Wine Enters Convenience Store Channel In California
- Fresh Vine Wine Inc (NYSE: VINE) has entered the Convenience Store channel with a chain authorization in 1,657 stores.
- It will offer its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay across California locations of a national convenience store chain.
- The company noted 292 c-store locations of the chain are now selling Fresh Vine Wine.
- Price Action: VINE shares traded higher by 1.25% at $3.23 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General