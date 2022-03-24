 Skip to main content

Fresh Vine Wine Enters Convenience Store Channel In California
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 1:14pm   Comments
  • Fresh Vine Wine Inc (NYSE: VINEhas entered the Convenience Store channel with a chain authorization in 1,657 stores.
  • It will offer its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay across California locations of a national convenience store chain.
  • The company noted 292 c-store locations of the chain are now selling Fresh Vine Wine.
  • Price Action: VINE shares traded higher by 1.25% at $3.23 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General

