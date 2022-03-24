 Skip to main content

New Data Demonstrates Strong Support For Surgalign's SImmetry Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Surgalign Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SRGA) announced the publication of results from EVoluSIon (EVSI) study of clinical outcomes following minimally invasive sacroiliac joint (SIJ) fusion with decortication.

  • The EVoluSIon Clinical Study reports 12-month clinical outcomes following minimally invasive SIJ fusion using the SImmetry Sacroiliac Joint Fusion system to treat SIJ dysfunction. 
  • The study included 250 patients.
  • The results demonstrated statistically significant improvements in both pain and disability and a statistically significant reduction in the number of patients using opioids.
  • Also See: Surgalign Shares Tank After $20 Equity Capital Raise.
  • Specifically, 72.2% of patients achieved a reduction in pain, 62.5% of patients achieved a reduction in disability.
  • 57.1% of patients reported (N=201) cessation of opioid use, and 68.7% achieved radiographic fusion. 
  • The SIJ has been reported to be the source of pain in approximately 18-30% of patients presenting with chronic low back pain and increases to more than 40% in patients with prior lumbar fusion.
  • Price Action: SRGA shares are up 1.09% at $0.34 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

