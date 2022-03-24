Vicinity Motor Shares Nosedive After $12M Equity Offering
- Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has entered into definitive agreements with new and existing institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 4.44 million shares and warrants to buy 4.44 million shares.
- Each unit is priced at $2.70 per unit. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $12 million.
- The warrants will be exercisable six months from the closing of the offering at an exercise price of $3.36 per common share.
- The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 28, 2022.
- Price Action: VEV shares are trading lower by 29.8% at $2.36 on the last check Thursday.
