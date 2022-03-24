 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toshiba Shareholders Vote Down Competing Proposals, Spin-Off Plan: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 7:06am   Comments
Share:
Toshiba Shareholders Vote Down Competing Proposals, Spin-Off Plan: Reuters
  • Multinational conglomerate Toshiba Corp's (OTC: TOSYYshareholders voted down buyout offers, leading to an uncertain future for the company.
  • The company's efforts to seek buyout offers and its plan to spin off Toshiba's devices unit failed to gain the required vote, Reuters reported.
  • The shareholder's rejection has left the company in limbo, with no end in scope for the battle between management and foreign activist hedge funds.
  • The report added that Toshiba's management has been under pressure from activist funds since it sold 600 billion yen ($5 billion) of stock to several foreign hedge funds in 2017.
  • Price Action: TOSYY shares closed at $19.55 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TOSYY)

Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, March 17
Toshiba Director Looks To Support Buyout, Against Board Opposition
Carrier Agrees To Acquire Toshiba's 55% Stake In TCC Joint Venture For ~$870M
Here's How Toshiba Looks To Restructure Itself
Toshiba To Invest $1B To Drive Chip Production
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com