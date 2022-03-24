Thorne HealthTech Appoints Bryan Conley As Finance Head
- Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ: THRN) Board has appointed Bryan K. Conley as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2022.
- He succeeds Scott S. Wheeler, who recently notified his intent to retire as CFO, effective in April. Wheeler tendered his resignation to the Board on March 21, 2022, effective April 1, 2022.
- Conley joined the company on September 7, 2021, as VP of SEC Reporting and Compliance.
- He has a Masters of Science in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of Kansas and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
- Price Action: THRN shares closed lower by 0.50% at $6.01 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management