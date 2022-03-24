 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thorne HealthTech Appoints Bryan Conley As Finance Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 5:55am   Comments
Share:
Thorne HealthTech Appoints Bryan Conley As Finance Head
  • Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ: THRNBoard has appointed Bryan K. Conley as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2022.
  • He succeeds Scott S. Wheeler, who recently notified his intent to retire as CFO, effective in April. Wheeler tendered his resignation to the Board on March 21, 2022, effective April 1, 2022.
  • Conley joined the company on September 7, 2021, as VP of SEC Reporting and Compliance.
  • He has a Masters of Science in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of Kansas and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
  • Price Action: THRN shares closed lower by 0.50% at $6.01 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (THRN)

Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs License Agreement With Thorne Health Tech For A Prebiotic Dietary Supplement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com