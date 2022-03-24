Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on durable goods orders for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders have been rising, up 1.6% in January. For February, analysts, however, expect a 0.5% decline in orders.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 210,000 for the March 19 week from 214,000 in the previous week.
- The current account report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a $214.8 billion deficit for the third quarter, analysts a deficit of $217.6 billion for the fourth quarter.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 9:10 a.m. ET.
- The composite PMI for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI, which rose around 5.5 points to 56.5 in February, is expected to decline to 56 in March. Analysts expect manufacturing PMI dropping to 56.6 from February’s level of 57.3.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 9:50 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Check out this: 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Check out our premarket coverage here .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets