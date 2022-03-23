 Skip to main content

Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Enters New Jersey Market
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:27pm   Comments
  • Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) has signed a new Pokemoto franchise agreement for the Hoboken, New Jersey area.
  • The agreement marks the first entry for Pokemoto into the New Jersey market. 
  • The Pokemoto franchise model requires an initial franchise fee of $25,000 per unit when the agreement is signed and provides 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. 
  • Pokemoto has signed 32 new franchise agreements since November 2021.
  • "Hoboken is a millennial and Gen Z focused community and home to a large population of young professionals," noted Pokemoto CEO Michael Roper.
  • Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 1.35% at $0.49 on the last check Wednesday.

