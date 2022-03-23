Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Enters New Jersey Market
- Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) has signed a new Pokemoto franchise agreement for the Hoboken, New Jersey area.
- The agreement marks the first entry for Pokemoto into the New Jersey market.
- The Pokemoto franchise model requires an initial franchise fee of $25,000 per unit when the agreement is signed and provides 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened.
- Pokemoto has signed 32 new franchise agreements since November 2021.
- "Hoboken is a millennial and Gen Z focused community and home to a large population of young professionals," noted Pokemoto CEO Michael Roper.
- Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 1.35% at $0.49 on the last check Wednesday.
