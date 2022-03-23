SuperCom Wins National Electronic Monitoring Project In Croatia
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) has secured a full-scale electronic monitoring contract from the Ministry of Justice and Administration of Croatia to deploy PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite.
- The project is for five years. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The company has won this award through a formal competitive bid process.
- SuperCom aims to help Croatia improve public safety efficacy, reduce prison overcrowding, and lower recidivism. The project will include the PureSecurity RF monitoring solution, providing continuous tracking of offenders in house arrest.
- SPCB expects to deploy the initial order and generate revenues shortly after the project launch.
- Price Action: SPCB shares are trading lower by 0.71% at $0.70 on the last check Wednesday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts