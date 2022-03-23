 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SuperCom Wins National Electronic Monitoring Project In Croatia
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
SuperCom Wins National Electronic Monitoring Project In Croatia
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) has secured a full-scale electronic monitoring contract from the Ministry of Justice and Administration of Croatia to deploy PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite.
  • The project is for five years. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The company has won this award through a formal competitive bid process.
  • SuperCom aims to help Croatia improve public safety efficacy, reduce prison overcrowding, and lower recidivism. The project will include the PureSecurity RF monitoring solution, providing continuous tracking of offenders in house arrest.
  • SPCB expects to deploy the initial order and generate revenues shortly after the project launch.
  • Price Action: SPCB shares are trading lower by 0.71% at $0.70 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCB)

42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com