Creative Medical Shares Soar On Positive Data from StemSpine Pilot Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 10:13am   Comments
Creative Medical Shares Soar On Positive Data from StemSpine Pilot Study
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: CELZ) has announced positive two-year follow-up data from its StemSpine pilot study.
  • The data showed significant efficacy of the StemSpine procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported.
  • StemSpine is a patented procedure that utilizes a patient's bone marrow aspirate to treat chronic lower back pain.
  • There were no safety-related concerns for up to two years, and the StemSpine procedure resulted in an efficacy rate of 87% in the treated patients. 
  • The Company plans to submit a manuscript for publication in a peer-reviewed journal and present the data at future orthopedic/sports medicine conferences. 
  • Price Action: CELZ shares are up 80.30% at $3.07 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

