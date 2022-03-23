Creative Medical Shares Soar On Positive Data from StemSpine Pilot Study
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: CELZ) has announced positive two-year follow-up data from its StemSpine pilot study.
- The data showed significant efficacy of the StemSpine procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported.
- StemSpine is a patented procedure that utilizes a patient's bone marrow aspirate to treat chronic lower back pain.
- There were no safety-related concerns for up to two years, and the StemSpine procedure resulted in an efficacy rate of 87% in the treated patients.
- The Company plans to submit a manuscript for publication in a peer-reviewed journal and present the data at future orthopedic/sports medicine conferences.
- Price Action: CELZ shares are up 80.30% at $3.07 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General