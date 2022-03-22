EXCLUSIVE: Draganfly CEO Talks Drone Deployment For Revived Soldiers Ukraine

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) shares were soaring Tuesday after the company announced it received an order to send Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones for immediate deployment with the nonprofit relief organization Revived Soldiers Ukraine.

What To Know: Revived Soldiers Ukraine "asked for these drones specifically because they could do this type of medical relief," Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell said Tuesday on "Benzinga Live."

Draganfly is the oldest commercial drone manufacturer in the world. The company's Medical Response drone can carry medical equipment and other life-saving tools, Chell explained.

"It's extremely fast, it's extremely sturdy, it can fly beyond visual line of sight and the design here is to be able to get medical equipment into people that are either in siege situations or across battle lines or trapped in certain situations where you can't walk something across the street necessarily or drive a truck into an area," Chell said.

The box the drone carries is temperature-controlled, which allows for the transportation of blood, insulin and other temperature-sensitive items, he said.

The relief organization was initially using Chinese drones to perform search and rescue operations, but they were being targeted by opposing forces, Chell said.

"So they had to abandon all of their consumer-bought Chinese drones and go up to a U.S. made professional-grade drone like Draganfly," he said. "We can't get them over there fast enough now."

What's Next: The company will send 10 Medical Response drones immediately and has plans to supply another 200 or so by August, Chell said.

"We really do feel that once the effectiveness of these drones are shown ... we could be sitting on potential orders for thousands of them."

Chell went on to talk about drone costs, other potential use cases and more.

See the full interview here:

DPRO Price Action: Draganfly has traded between $1.03 and $10.35 over a 52-week period.

The stock gained 41.32% in Tuesday's session, closing at $2.36.