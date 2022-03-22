 Skip to main content

Twitter Suspends Conservative Talk Show Host Charlie Kirk Over Rachel Levine Tweet
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 12:59pm   Comments
For the second time this week, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has suspended a high-profile account over comments made about Rachel Levine, the transgender Assistant Secretary for Health in the Biden administration.

What Happened: Earlier Tuesday, the social media site locked the account of Charlie Kirk, the conservative talk radio host and co-founder of the advocacy group Turning Point USA, for a March 15 tweet regarding Levine’s biography.

"Richard Levine," Kirk tweeted, "spent 54 years of his life as a man. He had a wife and family. He 'transitioned' to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral, and now USA Today has named 'Rachel' Levine as a 'Woman of the Year' Where are the feminists??"

Kirk, who frequently appears as a guest commentator on Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOX) Fox News, was informed his tweet violated Twitter’s terms of service, for violating its rules against “hateful conduct,” which covers harassment against people based on sexual orientation, gender and gender identity. Twitter said the account would be unlocked after the tweet was deleted.

See Also: Why Did Twitter Suspend Babylon Bee? (Hint: It Involves Rachel Levine)

What Else Happened: Kirk told The Post Millennial he did nothing wrong.

"Everything I said was precisely accurate," Kirk said, "and yet, Twitter still suspended my account. That should terrify every American, even those who disagree with me. What they want is submission. They have become the enemy of the truth."

Earlier in the week, the satirical website The Babylon Bee had its Twitter account locked for linking to an article that referred to Levine as its “Man of the Year.” Earlier Tuesday, editor-in-chief Kyle Mann saw his Twitter account suspended when he posted that the social media site might allow The Babylon Bee to participate on Twitter "if we throw a few thousand Uighurs in a concentration camp."

Two Republican members of the House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Banks, had previously been suspended from Twitter for tweets regarding Levine's gender.

Photo: Charlie Kirk by Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Charlie Kirk Rachel Levine suspension Transgender twitterNews Media

