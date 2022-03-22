Hill To Provide Construction Management Services For Marina Towers Project, Egypt
- City Edge Development on behalf of the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) has selected Hill International Inc (NYSE: HIL) to provide construction management services for its flagship mixed-use project in the New Alamein City, North Coast, Egypt. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The Marina Towers project features three residential towers, a commercial tower, and a hospitality tower ranging from 30-40 floors.
- The Hill International team will provide construction management services for the construction stages, including project controls, contract administration, construction management, and commissioning. The project is expected to be concluded in 2025.
- Price Action: HIL shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $1.74 on the last check Tuesday.
