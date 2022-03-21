 Skip to main content

IAA Partners With Boacon Autos For New Auction Center In Ghana
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 2:06pm   Comments
  • IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) established a new market alliance agreement with Boacon Autos in the country of Ghana.
  • The new IAA Auction Center in Ghana will complement the existing location in Lagos, Nigeria. Staff at these physical centers will help buyers learn about IAA and submit bids.
  • “Our new market alliance with Boacon Autos will help bring IAA’s technology and expertise to buyers in Ghana,” commented John Kett, CEO, and President of IAA.
  • Price Action: IAA shares are trading lower by 6.00% at $37.89 on the last check Monday.

