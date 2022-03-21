IAA Partners With Boacon Autos For New Auction Center In Ghana
- IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) established a new market alliance agreement with Boacon Autos in the country of Ghana.
- The new IAA Auction Center in Ghana will complement the existing location in Lagos, Nigeria. Staff at these physical centers will help buyers learn about IAA and submit bids.
- “Our new market alliance with Boacon Autos will help bring IAA’s technology and expertise to buyers in Ghana,” commented John Kett, CEO, and President of IAA.
- Price Action: IAA shares are trading lower by 6.00% at $37.89 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.