Stifel Reinstates Coverage On These Two Aerospace & Defense Companies
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 2:42pm   Comments
Stifel Reinstates Coverage On These Two Aerospace & Defense Companies
  • Stifel analyst Bert Subin resumed coverage on several companies in the U.S. Government Services space, citing rising geopolitical tensions, the public perception of threats, and his view that the battlespace is becoming increasingly digital.
  • The analyst resumed coverage of Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) with a Hold rating and a price target of $42, implying an upside of 13%.
  • Subin states the pending merger with Vertex heightens Vectrus' risk profile.
  • RelatedVectrus Agrees To Merge With Vertex
  • Bert Subin resumed coverage of Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) with a Buy rating.
  • The analyst notes Parsons combines a steady services business with upside from rising demand for Critical Infrastructure.
  • Price Action: VEC shares are trading higher by 0.04% at $36.90, and PSN shares lower by 0.45% at $37.68 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for VEC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Jan 2020StifelUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2019B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

