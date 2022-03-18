Stifel Reinstates Coverage On These Two Aerospace & Defense Companies
- Stifel analyst Bert Subin resumed coverage on several companies in the U.S. Government Services space, citing rising geopolitical tensions, the public perception of threats, and his view that the battlespace is becoming increasingly digital.
- The analyst resumed coverage of Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) with a Hold rating and a price target of $42, implying an upside of 13%.
- Subin states the pending merger with Vertex heightens Vectrus' risk profile.
- Related: Vectrus Agrees To Merge With Vertex
- Bert Subin resumed coverage of Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) with a Buy rating.
- The analyst notes Parsons combines a steady services business with upside from rising demand for Critical Infrastructure.
- Price Action: VEC shares are trading higher by 0.04% at $36.90, and PSN shares lower by 0.45% at $37.68 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for VEC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|B. Riley Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2020
|Stifel
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Nov 2019
|B. Riley Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for VEC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings