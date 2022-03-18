 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Car Chatter Returns After Porsche CEO Discloses Discussions On 'Exciting Common' Projects
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:27am   Comments
Share:
Apple Car Chatter Returns After Porsche CEO Discloses Discussions On 'Exciting Common' Projects

German sports car manufacturer Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC: POAHY) hinted at discussing a potential partnership with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

What Happened: Porsche executives had discussions with Apple and a few other tech companies in the U.S. late last year, the automaker's CEO Oliver Blume said on the earnings call, Reuters reported.

Blume suggested the discussions with Apple were on "exciting common projects." The Porsche top brass underlined the fact the two companies have traditionally cooperated closely.

The German automaker already uses Apple CarPlay and Blume said the company will expand on that. The executive did caution that it was too soon to finalize future projects.

Blume also said Porsche is still mulling over whether to enter Formula One.

Related Link: Why Cupertino Could Get Its Act Together With Its 'Apple Car' Project

Why It's Important: The report is likely to stir speculation that Apple and Porsche may have discussed a self-driving car partnership.

Ever since the Apple Car rumors resurfaced in late 2020, speculation regarding the tech giant mulling potential partnerships with several companies has been doing the rounds.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, who is fairly accurate with his Apple predictions, said in November the company might be leaning toward making a fully self-driving car that doesn't need any human intervention.

Earlier this week, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the entire Apple Car project team has been disbanded and if the company doesn't reorganize the unit in the next three to six months, it might be tough to keep up with the speculated launch timeline of 2025.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 0.29% at $161.08 at publication Friday morning.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + POAHY)

Apple Whale Trades For March 18
This Telecommunications Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon
Jefferies Lists Preferred Semiconductor Capital Equipment Stocks
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, March 18
Read Apple's Latest Push To Activate Cellular Plans From Device
Apple Finally Rolls Out 'Universal Control' And Users Are Going Gaga Over It: Here's What It Is All About
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: car Mark Gurman Oliver Blume self-driving car self-driving carsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com