Virgin Orbit Collaborates With POLSA To Advance Domestic Space Capabilities In Poland
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 12:55pm   Comments
Virgin Orbit Collaborates With POLSA To Advance Domestic Space Capabilities In Poland
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VORB) has signed a letter of intent with the Polish Space Agency (POLSA) to conduct a detailed analysis of LauncherOne's practical applications in support of Poland's science and economy industries.
  • POLSA conveyed its strong interest in bringing a domestic launch capability to Poland, a development made possible through Virgin Orbit's air-launched LauncherOne system.
  • "Today's agreement marks an important step to providing assured access to space for Poland and surrounding nations--serving Polish industry, science and security," commented Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart.
  • Price Action: VORB shares are trading higher by 7.79% at $6.50 on the last check Thursday.

