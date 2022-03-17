Virgin Orbit Collaborates With POLSA To Advance Domestic Space Capabilities In Poland
- Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VORB) has signed a letter of intent with the Polish Space Agency (POLSA) to conduct a detailed analysis of LauncherOne's practical applications in support of Poland's science and economy industries.
- POLSA conveyed its strong interest in bringing a domestic launch capability to Poland, a development made possible through Virgin Orbit's air-launched LauncherOne system.
- "Today's agreement marks an important step to providing assured access to space for Poland and surrounding nations--serving Polish industry, science and security," commented Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart.
- Price Action: VORB shares are trading higher by 7.79% at $6.50 on the last check Thursday.
