Target Tests First Net Zero Energy Store In California
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 10:28am   Comments
  • Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) said its Vista, California store is the most sustainable store to date as it will generate more renewable energy than it needs annually to operate.
  • The store is expected to generate renewable energy through 3,420 solar panels across its roof and newly installed carport canopies. 
  • Target has applied for net-zero energy certification from the International Living Future Institute.
  • "Our new stores and remodel programs are designed to help achieve our sustainability goals as we test, learn and scale our innovations over time across our operations," said John Conlin, SVP of properties, Target.
  • The company committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions enterprise-wide by 2040.
  • Price Action: TGT shares traded higher by 1.53% at $218.89 on the last check Thursday.

