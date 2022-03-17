 Skip to main content

Designer Brands' Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 9:41am   Comments
  • Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 35% year-on-year, to $822.6 million, missing the consensus of $839.61 million. Comparable sales grew by 36.9%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.15 missed the consensus of $0.16.
  • The gross profit margin expanded 870 basis points Y/Y to 30.9%, and the gross profit jumped 88% to $254.2 million.
  • The operating margin was 2.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $22.5 million.
  • The company held $72.7 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
  • Outlook: Designer Brands sees FY22 comparable sales growth in the high-single digits. The company expects FY22 EPS of $1.75 - $1.85.
  • Price Action: DBI shares are trading lower by 2.92% at $12.48 on the last check Thursday.

