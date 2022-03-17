Vicinity Motor Inks Distribution Partnership With DATTCO
- Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has entered into a strategic U.S. distribution agreement with DATTCO Inc, a U.S. full-service passenger transportation company.
- Under the agreement, DATTCO will distribute Vicinity vehicles throughout New England.
- The distributorship is expected to support Vicinity's U.S. distribution expansion of electric vehicle portfolio.
- Pursuant to the agreement, DATTCO has placed an order for Vicinity vehicles worth $2 million.
- Price Action: VEV shares closed higher by 1.82% at $3.22 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts