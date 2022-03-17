 Skip to main content

Vicinity Motor Inks Distribution Partnership With DATTCO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 9:09am   Comments
  • Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has entered into a strategic U.S. distribution agreement with DATTCO Inc, a U.S. full-service passenger transportation company.
  • Under the agreement, DATTCO will distribute Vicinity vehicles throughout New England.
  • The distributorship is expected to support Vicinity's U.S. distribution expansion of electric vehicle portfolio.
  • Pursuant to the agreement, DATTCO has placed an order for Vicinity vehicles worth $2 million.
  • Price Action: VEV shares closed higher by 1.82% at $3.22 on Wednesday.

