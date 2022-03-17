 Skip to main content

Yum China Boosts Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 6:27am   Comments
Yum China Boosts Stock Buyback Program
  • Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMCBoard of Directors has increased the company's share repurchase authorization by $1 billion to about $2.4 billion.
  • The increase brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $1.4 billion. The company repurchased about 24 million shares of common stock for $971 million from 2017 to March 16, 2022.
  • "From 2017 to 2021, we generated operating cash flow of $5.6 billion and free cash flow of $3.2 billion," said CEO Joey Wat.
  • Yum China held ~ $4 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: YUMC shares are trading lower by 0.67% at $43.03 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

